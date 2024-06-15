What's your song of summer 2024 based on your zodiac sign?

What song is sure to lift your spirit along with the rising temperatures? Your 2024 summer song horoscope has the scoop on the banger that will move your soul.

By Jamie Grasse

The stars know what your song of the summer will be in 2024. © Collage: 123rf/start08 & carballo It's time to turn up the tunes and grove: summer is finally here! Make sure you've got the song that will make your heart sing, ready to play on repeat. Summer music can fill the sweltering nights with a mood that can range from sweet to sexy and even reflective. Sometimes warm weather calls for a country twang, or a song will have you rocking out from the jump. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: what kind of music fits you this season? Do you want a summer blues song that pulls on your heartstrings, or something with a Latin beat that makes you want to move your hips? Your summer song 2024 horoscope knows what bop will have you grooving!

Aries (March 21 - April 19) I Had Some Help by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

Aries, you firey thing, summer 2024 is for somewhat questionable decisions and a bit too much fun! While you can make a mess all by yourself, you love to pull people into your dramatic orbit. Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's catchy hit is sure to speak to you this season.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): A Bary Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey

Your hard work doesn't always get you where you want to go, but a good tune and a drink are sure to lift your mood. You're a brilliant bull and know that life is about appreciating the small things, like a kiss, a slight buzz, or the sunset. Turn up Shaboozey's A Bar (Tipsy), pour yourself a drink, fix a fancy dinner for you and your boo, and let summer wash over you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): LUNCH By Billie Eilish

Summer is for bold flirts for an air sign like you. You need some LUNCH by Billie Eilish to pump you up. Gemini, it's ok to get cold feet, you've just got to trust your inner charm and let yourself run amok. Dare to be more than friends with your crush in summer 2024!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

Oh, you sensitive crab, you love a summer ballad that makes you want to croon – but also one that goes from touching to rocking, like Benson Boon's Beautiful Things. You're a softy with a hard shell. This summer, you shouldn't be afraid to express the intensity of your love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

You love to think your vibes, looks, charm, and fiery attitude keep people up at night thinking about you. Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso is the 2024 summer song for you, Leo. Plus, like that highly caffeinated drink, espresso, you're not always sweet, but you're bold to boot.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Pink Skies by Zach Bryan

Virgo, you know melancholy has a place in the summer sun, just like the bitter-sweet mix of lemonade and iced tea. Let yourself think about the beauty and the darker sides of life while listening to this emotional summer ballad from Zach Bryan.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan

You need to listen to a song that is as bubbly as you strive to be on repeat, Libra. Romance, especially summer flings, can be messy, but you prefer them when they are wrapped in Technicolor synth pop. Bounce around and be your best summer self with Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Too Sweet by Hozier

It doesn't matter how hot it gets outside this summer 2024; you know it's your presence that brings the real heat! Like Hozier's sultry voice in Too Sweet, you bring suave everywhere you go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Bellakeo by Peso Pluma

Summer 2024 is for new experiences, tastes, but most of all adventures and flirting. It's time to shake it to Bellakeo by Peso Pluma and Anitta. Sagittarius, you never want to sit still, and summer gives your need to roam a whole new urgency. Say hi to that cutie next to you, and see where the evening takes you!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19: Wanna Be by Glorilla feat. Meagn Thee Stallion

You know better than to hold on to a boo that doesn't want you! Listen to the wise words of Wanna Be by Gorilla and Megan Thee Stallion. Cheer on your friends, and yourself, on this summer. You deserve better than the best!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Not Like Us Kendrick Lamar

When you decide to hit back, you do so with poetry and sly disses that are smart. Put Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us on and pump yourself up to take on the injustice in the world.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): MILLION DOLLAR BABY by Tommy Richman

Summer 2024 is about a funky groove with a hook that won't leave you hanging, Pisces, and MILLION DOLLAR BABY is exactly what you'll need! You're ready to bounce through the summer like you don't have a care in the world, except for falling head over heels in love, of course!