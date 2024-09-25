Did Camila Cabello throw shade at Sabrina Carpenter in her iHeartMusic performance?

Las Vegas, Nevada - Camila Cabello may have amped up her feud with Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 iHeart Music Festival!

Did Camila Cabello (l.) give Sabrina Carpenter a "taste" of her own medicine with some subtle shade at the 2024 iHeartMusic Festival? © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Thanks to footage shared by a TikTok user from the former Fifth Harmony member's set in Vegas, fans have speculated that Camila threw a subtle dig at the Espresso artist over the weekend.



While performing her track, Señorita, the Shameless singer notably skipped the word "taste" as she sang the lyrics, "You say we're just friends / But friends don't know the way you taste."

Instead of saying the last word, Camila coyly placed a finger over her mouth and flashed a grin to the crowd.

It didn't take long for internet sleuths to catch on to the brief shade, especially since the Havana artist's ex, Shawn Mendes, is also featured on Señorita.

For those who aren't aware, the Camila/Sabrina/Shawn drama kicked back up when the Please Please Please hitmaker seemingly alluded to their love triangle in her new song Taste.