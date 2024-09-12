Did exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shade each other at the 2024 VMAs?
Elmont, New York - Singers – and exes – Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes brought some drama to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards!
On Wednesday night, the 27-year-old Havana artist took to the stage for her anticipated performance – but ended up surprising the crowd and her ex-boyfriend.
Camila began her set with her latest hit single, June Gloom, in a mockup recording studio but quickly switched to a touching rendition of Godspeed while also revealing her new brunette 'do.
Both tracks are hinted to be about her split from the There's Nothing Holding Me Back singer, whom she once hailed as her "favorite ex."
But that clearly changed, especially since Shawn also seemed to throw a little shade at his ex-girlfriend during his performance moments earlier!
Sabrina Carpenter seemingly trolls Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at the VMAs
While singing Nobody Knows, the Mercy artist sang, "You're an amateur drunk, and everyone knows it / But f**k, you're the one, and I live for those moments / When the bottle is open, anything can happen / Flying too close to the sun."
The last line seemed to have been a dig at Camila's Instagram bio, which reads, "long, thick black hair turned white from flying too close to the sun."
Making matters messier was a performance by Sabrina Carpenter, who was linked to Shawn after one of his splits with Camila.
The Espresso singer, who took home the award for Song of the Year, trolled the on-again, off-again pair with her own track, Taste, which seemingly alludes to her love triangle with Shawn and Camila.
"I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you," she sang.
Hey, it wouldn't be the VMAs without a little controversy!
Cover photo: Collage: NOAM GALAI & CATHERINE POWELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP