Did exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shade each other at the 2024 VMAs?

Elmont, New York - Singers – and exes – Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes brought some drama to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards!

Exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (l.) brought their drama to the MTV VMAs during their respective performances. © Collage: NOAM GALAI & CATHERINE POWELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday night, the 27-year-old Havana artist took to the stage for her anticipated performance – but ended up surprising the crowd and her ex-boyfriend.



Camila began her set with her latest hit single, June Gloom, in a mockup recording studio but quickly switched to a touching rendition of Godspeed while also revealing her new brunette 'do.

Both tracks are hinted to be about her split from the There's Nothing Holding Me Back singer, whom she once hailed as her "favorite ex."

But that clearly changed, especially since Shawn also seemed to throw a little shade at his ex-girlfriend during his performance moments earlier!