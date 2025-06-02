Did Sabrina Carpenter just tease new music with her latest post?
Los Angeles, California - Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has fans practically begging on their knees after posting a hot new Instagram video seemingly teasing a brand-new song!
What is Sabrina up to?
In the clip shared Monday, the 25-year-old singer rocks a white long-sleeve V-neck crop top, tiny daisy dukes, and high powder-blue heels while standing on the side of a desert road with a suitcase.
With her voluminous blonde hair bouncing in the breeze, she tries (unsuccessfully) to hitch a ride, ending the scene with a giggle and a flirty "Oh, boy!"
Naturally, fans are spiraling, with some thinking it's either a new song or a music video for a previous track from her Short n' Sweet era.
"SABRINA WHAT IS IT OMG," one fan commented on X.
Another X user wrote, "BUSY WOMAN MV???" while a third said, "I'm continuing to clown in hopes that she has seen the summer song drought and is back to bless us with new music."
Whether it's a full new song, a music video, or just an aesthetic post, one thing's for sure: Sabrina's always got something up her sleeve!
Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP