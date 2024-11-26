How to attend Sabrina Carpenter's Nonsense Christmas special screening in NYC

New York, New York - Couldn't get tickets to Sabrina Carpenter 's sold-out Short n' Sweet tour? Well, if you're in the New York City area, you might be able to see the next best thing... a special advance screening of her upcoming Netflix Christmas special!

The Special Screening of A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will be held in New York City on December 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM. © Netflix

"Calling all Clauses and Carpenters," the Netflix event's press release begins before saying that the event will feature giveaways, sweet treats, photo-ops, and a first look at the holiday variety musical special set to premiere via Netflix on December 6.

To RSVP for the event, just click the link here!

Tickets are first come, first serve and are not guaranteed. The age limit for reserving tickets is 18 and up.

The venue will be revealed after tickets are confirmed.

For those who can't attend the early showing, the pop star's special will be available to stream via Netflix on December 6 at 9 PM ET.