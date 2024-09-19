Sabrina Carpenter lights up the holiday season with new Netflix special!

Los Angeles, California - Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter will be starring in her first-ever holiday movie special on Netflix featuring surprising duets and hilarious guests!

Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up to star in her first Netflix Christmas special this holiday season. © Collage: IMAGO / Westend61, ZUMA Press Wire, & SOPA Images

Have you been nice this year?

Netflix has announced that the Short N' Sweet artist will be leading her own special titled A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.

In the short teaser released via X on Thursday, the 25-year-old singer is seen wearing a festive combo of Santa boots and a sequined red corset top, with snow falling behind her.

With her mischievous and ever-so-naughty grin, she asks, "Expecting someone else?"

The accompanying caption teases "unexpected duets and comedic guests" galore!

"PLEASE HAVE ARIANA IN IT SABRINA, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE," one viewer commented.

This wouldn't be a stretch, considering Ms. Grande is known for her iconic Christmas performances!

Another said, "please please please ft. Beyoncé is coming."

Whoever it is, they'll be sure to shine next to Sabs' infectious energy and star power! The special is set to premiere on December 6 at 9 PM ET.