How to attend Sabrina Carpenter's Valentine's Day Short n' Sweet pop-up in NYC
New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter is coming back to New York City for a surprise Short n' Sweet Deluxe pop-up experience on Valentine's Day! Want to tag along? Here's how.
Love that for us!
The event will be happening on Friday, February 14, from the hours of 2 PM - 6 PM ET at a currently undisclosed location in NYC.
RSVP via this form before 7 AM ET on February 14 for first access to the exciting limited-time event.
The location of the pop-up and additional information will be provided by email after 7 AM ET on Friday – but plan for things to get crowded!
Event space is limited at this first-come, first-serve event, and RSVP-ing does not guarantee entry.
You must be over 18 years of age to enter the pop-up, and don't forget to bring a valid government photo ID to present at the door.
Merch pop-ups in New York to celebrate new album drops have grown quite popular in recent years, like Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS gallery event and a similar themed shop for Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP