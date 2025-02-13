How to attend Sabrina Carpenter's Valentine's Day Short n' Sweet pop-up in NYC

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter is coming back to New York City for a surprise Short n' Sweet Deluxe pop-up experience on Valentine's Day! Want to tag along? Here's how.

Sabrina Carpenter is coming back to New York City for a surprise Valentine's Day fan pop-up experience! © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Love that for us!

The event will be happening on Friday, February 14, from the hours of 2 PM - 6 PM ET at a currently undisclosed location in NYC.

RSVP via this form before 7 AM ET on February 14 for first access to the exciting limited-time event.

The location of the pop-up and additional information will be provided by email after 7 AM ET on Friday – but plan for things to get crowded!

Event space is limited at this first-come, first-serve event, and RSVP-ing does not guarantee entry.

You must be over 18 years of age to enter the pop-up, and don't forget to bring a valid government photo ID to present at the door.