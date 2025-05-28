Is Sabrina Carpenter being eyed for a role in Mamma Mia 3?

Los Angeles, California - Is Sabrina Carpenter planning get her ABBA on in the next Mamma Mia movie ?

Judy Craymer, who produced both Mamma Mia movies and the original stage production, dished to Deadline on Wednesday that there is some talk that the 25-year-old Espresso singer could join the next flick.

Craymer noted that Carpenter and her fellow pop girlies of today have been heavily influenced by ABBA's music, which is the heart of the Mamma Mia movies.

The acclaimed producer remained tight-lipped about who the Taste artist could play but shared, "She'd be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep."

Streep famously starred as Donna in the original film and reprised the role for its sequel, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! in 2018.

The outlet also mentioned that Carpenter is "friendly" with Amanda Seyfried, a central figure in both films, thanks to her role as Donna's daughter, Sophie.

Another potential Easter egg adding to the speculation – Carpenter has performed the titular ABBA track several times on her Short 'n Sweet Tour as one of her spin-the-bottle surprise songs!

"It'll happen when it happens," Craymer teased.

As fans eagerly await any further casting news, the filmmaker did confirm that the ensemble cast would be back on board for the third installment – including Streep.