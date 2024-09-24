Sabrina Carpenter kicks off Short n' Sweet tour – but which hits made the setlist?
Columbus, Ohio - Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her sold-out Short n' Sweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday night, treating fans to nearly an hour and a half of dreamy pop hits!
The concert featured 21 songs in total, with the vast majority coming from the 25-year-old's newest record, which debuted last month.
Taking a note from former tourmate Taylor Swift, Sabrina has included a surprise song on the setlist – a cover that is determined by a game of Spin the Bottle. On opening night, fans were treated to a cover of Mamma Mia by ABBA.
The complete Short n' Sweet setlist is as follows:
- Taste
- Good Graces
- Slim Pickins
- Tornado Warnings
- Lie to Girls
- decode
- Bed Chem
- Feather
- Fast Times
- Read your Mind
- Sharpest Tool
- Opposite
- because i liked a boy
- Coincidence
- Suprise Song
- Nonsense
- Dumb & Poetic
- Juno
- Please, Please, Please
- Don't Smile
- Espresso
While fans will be happy to see her past hit, Nonsense, on the list, many may be disappointed to find that it seems Sabrina is officially ditching her improvised outros for her current tour!
Is Sabrina Carpenter continuing her Nonsense outros on the Short n' Sweet tour?
The Disney Channel alum had been improvising a new outro for Nonsense every time she performed it live, but with the start of her new era, it seems Sabrina will be leaving the tradition in the past.
After performing the hit in Columbus, she appeared to begin the outro – but her mic cut out as radio static took over the speakers.
The "technical difficulties" took over the screen before the performance segued into its next portion.
Still, with nearly two dozen tracks and her very own surprise set, Sabrina has certainly given fans plenty to look forward to on her sold-out concert series.
The Short n' Sweet Tour continues in Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday night.
