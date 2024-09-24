Sabrina Carpenter kicks off Short n' Sweet tour – but which hits made the setlist?

Columbus, Ohio - Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her sold-out Short n' Sweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday night, treating fans to nearly an hour and a half of dreamy pop hits!

The concert featured 21 songs in total, with the vast majority coming from the 25-year-old's newest record, which debuted last month.

Taking a note from former tourmate Taylor Swift, Sabrina has included a surprise song on the setlist – a cover that is determined by a game of Spin the Bottle. On opening night, fans were treated to a cover of Mamma Mia by ABBA.

The complete Short n' Sweet setlist is as follows:

Taste

Good Graces

Slim Pickins

Tornado Warnings

Lie to Girls

decode

Bed Chem

Feather

Fast Times

Read your Mind

Sharpest Tool

Opposite

because i liked a boy

Coincidence

Suprise Song

Nonsense

Dumb & Poetic

Juno

Please, Please, Please

Don't Smile

Espresso

While fans will be happy to see her past hit, Nonsense, on the list, many may be disappointed to find that it seems Sabrina is officially ditching her improvised outros for her current tour!