Rina Sawayama calls out Sabrina Carpenter's SNL performance for cultural insensitivity

New York, New York - Singer Rina Sawayama has spoken out about the cultural insensitivity in Sabrina Carpenter 's martial arts-inspired performance on Saturday Night Live.

After a faux pas in Sabrina Carpenter's SNL performance, Rina Sawayama (l.) encouraged other artists to do their research when incorporating cultural traditions. © Collage: Monica Schipper & Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sawayama, who was born in Japan before moving to the UK as a child, shared a statement via her Instagram story responding to the 26-year-old's performance of Nobody's Son on the late-night sketch show.

"Big love to Sabrina," she began. "But fellow artists creative teams… If we are clearly referencing a culture please can you do so with the research, respect and care it deserves."

The 35-year-old pointed to one specific blunder – the fact that the background dancers were wearing shoes on a tatami – to highlight the lack of understanding towards Japanese culture and etiquette.

That wasn't the only faux pas during the performance, though, as Sabrina also seemingly forgot to censor herself during the song's viral bridge, singing "He sure f**ked me up" twice before it was edited out of later broadcasts.