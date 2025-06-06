Sabrina Carpenter pokes fun at her exes in new song: "Thank you men for testing me!!"
Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has tossed her hat into the ring in the competition for the song of the summer with her new single, Manchild!
The 26-year-old singer debuted the shady new track on Thursday, imbuing her cheeky sense of humor into her first new release since her Grammy-winning record Short n' Sweet.
Manchild's title, naturally, sparked plenty of fan speculation about its possible muse, and its lyrics make it clear that she's throwing some shade at a past partner.
"Why so sexy if so dumb?" she sings. "And how survive the Earth so long? / If I'm not there, it won't get done."
"Oh, I like my boys playing hard to get," Sabrina adds in the bridge. "And I like my men all incompetent / And I swear they choose me, I'm not choosing them."
There aren't any obvious clues as to who might have inspired the track, but Sabrina – who was last linked to actor Barry Keoghan – leaned into the gossip with her initial promo of the single.
"this one's about you!!" she wrote in her announcement.
After Manchild's release, the Espresso artist shed more light on the song's creation and how it connects to her life.
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates the start of summer with new single
"wrote manchild on a random tuesday with [Amy Allen] and [Jack Antonoff] not too long after finishing short n' sweet and it ended up being the best random tuesday of my life," Sabrina wrote via Instagram.
"not only was it so fun to write, but this song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life," she continued.
"it sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never ending road trip in the summer!"
The Taste singer famously reigned supreme as the radio queen last summer – so much so that Taylor Swift herself declared it the "summer of Sabrina."
With Manchild already dominating talk among the pop culture circles of social media, Sabrina may officially be reclaiming her crown for a second summer in a row!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter