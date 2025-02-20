Sabrina Carpenter gushes over European leg of Short n' Sweet Tour: "Just 2 weeks away!"
Los Angeles, California - Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter is heading back out on the road again for the European leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour, and she can't wait!
"just 2 weeks away from the start of europe tour," wrote the Espresso hitmaker in a Wednesday Instagram post.
"so excited to announce we added an additional date at Hyde Park this summer on July 6 with some amazing guests," she said, adding that fans should "head to @teamsabrina for presale access!"
She finished off the message by saying, "see you so soon, stretching in the meantime."
The Please Please Please singer first launched her sold-out Short n' Sweet Tour in September with a 21-song setlist.
But there might be some shuffling around now that she has some more spicy releases from the deluxe version of her album dropped on Valentine's Day!
Which new songs from Sabrina Carpenter's new deluxe album would you want to see featured in the European leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour? (If she doesn't do Busy Woman, we'll straight up riot!)
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP