Sabrina Carpenter gushes over European leg of Short n' Sweet Tour: "Just 2 weeks away!"

Los Angeles, California - Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter is heading back out on the road again for the European leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour , and she can't wait!

"just 2 weeks away from the start of europe tour," wrote the Espresso hitmaker in a Wednesday Instagram post.



"so excited to announce we added an additional date at Hyde Park this summer on July 6 with some amazing guests," she said, adding that fans should "head to @teamsabrina for presale access!"

She finished off the message by saying, "see you so soon, stretching in the meantime."



The Please Please Please singer first launched her sold-out Short n' Sweet Tour in September with a 21-song setlist.

But there might be some shuffling around now that she has some more spicy releases from the deluxe version of her album dropped on Valentine's Day!