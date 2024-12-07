Does Sabrina Carpenter's A Nonsense Christmas Netflix special ho ho hold up?

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter fans have been waiting patiently for her Netflix holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas, to drop and now it's finally here. But does it live up to the hype?

Oh holy smokes, Sabrina's done it again in a Christmas spectacular overflowing with holly jolly hotness!

A Nonsense Christmas – which officially launched the raunch on Friday, December 6 – features a slew of celebrity guest duets with stars like Chappell Roan, Shania Twain, Tyla, and Kali Uchis.

The 50-minute special includes songs from the Espresso singer's 2023 holiday EP Fruitcake, which spotlighted a Christmas version of her hit single Nonsense.

Between musical acts, Sab did some hilarious skits with the likes of Cara Delevigne, Quinta Brunson, Nico Hiraga, and more!

You won't want to miss the stunning vocals, fabulous fits (there are a ton of costume changes!), and impeccable innuendos – but, then, it wouldn't be a Sabrina Carpenter project without them.