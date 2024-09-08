Sabrina Carpenter shares sultry new Bed Chem video and childhood crushes: "All were women"
Los Angeles, California - Rising pop singer Sabrina Carpenter dropped a new clip on TikTok while jamming out to her new song. She also revealed her celeb crushes from when she was a child!
In the clip, the 25-year-old artist is getting ready for what appears to be a glamorous event while jamming out to her Short N' Sweet song, Bed Chem.
"THE WAY SHE MOVES HER EYEBROWS HAHAHAHA I LOVE HER," one fan commented.
Another chimed in, "WHO ELSE AGREES SABRINA HAS NEVER RELEASED A BAD SONG."
The Taste hitmaker also posted a story on her Instagram, teasing her upcoming 2024 MTV VMAs performance with a photo of her red heels, seemingly at rehearsals.
"VMA < VMAyyyyyyyy," she captioned the snap.
In addition to her viral TikTok clip and Instagram story, Sab has also been making headlines with a recent interview with W Magazine, where she spilled some tea fans were dying to know!
Sabrina Carpenter reveals her childhood crushes!
In a clip from the interview posted on TikTok, the Juno singer revealed her childhood crushes: Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande.
She also shared how she used to decorate her bedroom with the infamous Tiger Beat posters of some of her favorite celebrities.
And like the truthful queen we know her to be, she also admitted to having a "dangerous Zac Efron phase."
Just girly things!
Now, Sabrina has caught up to some of her childhood idols, even opening for both the yes, and? artist and Queen Tay Tay on their tours as well as scoring a No. 1 album of her own with her latest record, Short n' Sweet!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/TikTok/@sabrinacarpenter