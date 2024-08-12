Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan to make VMAs debut amid schedule shake-up!

New York, New York - Rising stars Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan are set to make their MTV Video Music Awards debut a day later than anticipated!

Singers Chappell Roan (l.) and Sabrina Carpenter will perform at this year's MTV VMAs! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & USA TODAY Network

It's a Femininomenon!

The prestigious awards show was originally scheduled for September 10 but has now been moved to September 11 to avoid clashing with the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

This marks Sab's VMA main stage debut, while the HOT TO GO! artist is set to make her first-ever awards show debut!

In addition to the two powerhouse singers, MTV has added even more star power to the lineup, including GloRilla, Camila Cabello, and Rauw Alejandro, per Variety.

The Nonsense singer received six nominations along with other artists like Ariana Grande and Eminem.

While the network didn't explicitly state the reason for the schedule change, they did emphasize their history of encouraging viewers to be informed about the political process.

Fans will not want to miss out on this extraordinary event!