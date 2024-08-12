Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan to make VMAs debut amid schedule shake-up!
New York, New York - Rising stars Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan are set to make their MTV Video Music Awards debut a day later than anticipated!
It's a Femininomenon!
The prestigious awards show was originally scheduled for September 10 but has now been moved to September 11 to avoid clashing with the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
This marks Sab's VMA main stage debut, while the HOT TO GO! artist is set to make her first-ever awards show debut!
In addition to the two powerhouse singers, MTV has added even more star power to the lineup, including GloRilla, Camila Cabello, and Rauw Alejandro, per Variety.
The Nonsense singer received six nominations along with other artists like Ariana Grande and Eminem.
While the network didn't explicitly state the reason for the schedule change, they did emphasize their history of encouraging viewers to be informed about the political process.
Fans will not want to miss out on this extraordinary event!
Who will win Best New Artist at the 2024 Video Music Awards?
Chappell is a contender for Best New Artist against Shaboozey, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Tyla, and Gracie Abrams – but could she win?
The 26-year-old superstar has been popping off the charts recently, dominating music festivals such as Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands.
Fans have expressed their joy and admiration for the Casual artist, even creating oceans of pink in the audiences for her shows as an ode to her hit song Pink Pony Club.
"She absolutely deserves this nomination - Chappell Roan is killing it!" one fan commented on X.
Others couldn't believe how far she's come since she started in the music business in 2014.
"can you believe this little girl got two #VMAs nominations? it took her 10 years but she did it!" another fan said.
With all the love from fans across the globe, it's more than likely that Chappell could secure the incredible title.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & USA TODAY Network