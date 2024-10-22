Sabrina Carpenter shouts out Barry Keoghan at her concert – his reaction is too cute!

Charlottesville, Virginia - Sabrina Carpenter got flirty with her on-again-off-again boo Barry Keoghan when he attended her concert over the weekend, and the Irishman was in a state!

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) got flirty with her on-again-off-again boo Barry Keoghan (l.) when he attended her concert over the weekend, and the Irishman was in a state! © Collage: BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP & Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During her Short n' Sweet concert in Virginia on Sunday, Sab shouted Barry out during the song Bed Chem – a tune reportedly written about the 32-year-old hunk.

In fan footage from the tour stop at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Barry can be seen reacting to the lyric, "Who's the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?"

The Saltburn actor looked giddy as he was seen looking around nervously, covering his mouth with a piece of paper to hide a smile – and/or blush!

This isn't the first time that his connection with the song has been referenced, either.

In September, Barry wore a white jacket in the front row at Burberry's Spring/Summer 2025 show at London Fashion Week.

Vogue didn't miss the opportunity to reference the "white jacket" line from Bed Chem in a TikTok post about the show!