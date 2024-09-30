Sabrina Carpenter's NYC tour stop sees sexy Selena Gomez dancing and a wild claim!
New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet Tour continued to make waves as she took the stage at Madison Square Garden in NYC, and was joined by a very special guest in the crowd!
On Sunday night, fellow pop star Selena Gomez made a star-studded appearance at Sabrina's show, watching from a private box with friends.
The Only Murders in the Building actor, who is known for her friendship with Sabs, was spotted in the audience enjoying the performance and sharing clips on her IG story.
During the 25-year-old singer's NSFW track Juno, Selena decided to go no-holds-barred with a sensual dance, even sharing a video of it on her Instagram.
The clip, which immediately garnered hundreds of thousands of views on the platform, showed her shaking her hips, squatting, and showing off her booty to the camera. She even mimics a pregnant belly at one point!
And instead of a caption, Sels simply decided to tag her boyfriend Benny Blanco, who commented on the post, "can’t keep my hands to myself," in reference to her 2015 hit song.
Sabrina's song references the 2007 film Juno, in which she sings about feeling so in love she wouldn't mind getting pregnant. The topic is fittingly one Selena has recently spoken about publically and could be discussing with her boo Benny, despite the immense health struggles she faces.
Could this be a hint that the two could be expecting?
Selena Gomez dances it up at Short N' Sweet Tour in NYC
In another insatiable clip on her Instagram story from the fun-filled night, the Rare Beauty founder was spotted dancing and singing along to Sabrina's Billboard Hot 100-topping hit Please Please Please.
Selena stunned in a sequined black dress and white platform booties, letting her brunette locks down all night in a look reminiscent of Sabrina's viral style and Hollywood hair.
"I love this look on her," one fan commented on Selena's post. "She looked like she was having the time of her life last night."
On X, the pop star was also spotted dancing and getting cozy with her Emilia Pérez co-star Edgar Ramirez to the song Espresso.
Did Sabrina get Mayor Eric Adams indicted?
In yet another viral clip from Sunday night, Sabrina Carpenter asked the crowd at the New York show if they should discuss an elephant in the room - the city's mayor Eric Adams recently becoming the first sitting mayor to be indicted. He has since pleaded not guilty to federal charges including wire fraud, soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, and bribery conspiracy.
Allegedly, Sabrina's Feather music video, which was criticized for being filmed in a Brooklyn church, garnered interest from the religious community, perhaps leading to an investigation of the location's priest and uncovering his ties to the mayor.
"Damn, what now?" Sabrina asked the crowd at Sunday's show. "Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?" she claimed.
"JUDICIARY ERA COMING YESS," one fan joked.
The Short N' Sweet Tour has been a huge success thus far, and this MSG show was no exception. The show marked the Bed Chem artist's fourth performance on the tour, which began last week.
What special guests can we expect to see in the audience, or onstage, next? Fans are holding their breath!
Cover photo: Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez