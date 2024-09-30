Sabrina Carpenter's NYC tour stop sees sexy Selena Gomez dancing and a wild claim!

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet Tour continued to make waves as she took the stage at Madison Square Garden in NYC, and was joined by a very special guest in the crowd!

Selena Gomez (l.) made a sensual appearance in the audience at Sabrina Carpenter's fourth Short N' Sweet Tour stop in New York City! © Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

On Sunday night, fellow pop star Selena Gomez made a star-studded appearance at Sabrina's show, watching from a private box with friends.

The Only Murders in the Building actor, who is known for her friendship with Sabs, was spotted in the audience enjoying the performance and sharing clips on her IG story.

During the 25-year-old singer's NSFW track Juno, Selena decided to go no-holds-barred with a sensual dance, even sharing a video of it on her Instagram.

The clip, which immediately garnered hundreds of thousands of views on the platform, showed her shaking her hips, squatting, and showing off her booty to the camera. She even mimics a pregnant belly at one point!

And instead of a caption, Sels simply decided to tag her boyfriend Benny Blanco, who commented on the post, "can’t keep my hands to myself," in reference to her 2015 hit song.

Sabrina's song references the 2007 film Juno, in which she sings about feeling so in love she wouldn't mind getting pregnant. The topic is fittingly one Selena has recently spoken about publically and could be discussing with her boo Benny, despite the immense health struggles she faces.

Could this be a hint that the two could be expecting?