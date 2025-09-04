Sabrina Carpenter spills about secret mystery man on her scandalous album cover

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter is setting the record straight about the mystery man on her Man's Best Friend cover – and as it turns out, there wasn't just one.

Sabrina Carpenter revealed the truth about her controversial Man's Best Friend album cover. © Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

In a new chat with Zane Lowe, the pop star revealed that it actually took five different guys to nail the now-iconic final shot.

"I wanted a man playing with my hair, and I actually used maybe five different men to take that photo because none of them could play with my hair," she laughed.

"They were all pulling it like they were all like nervous to be holding my hair and so the grip looked like they were yanking it. And the whole purpose of the photo was supposed to be cheeky and airy and playful."

Sabrina added that the final shot only worked because of its balance of vulnerability and power, saying, "This is someone I love, but also someone that can... be doing a lot with my heart and emotions."

"I'm clearly in control even though I'm on all fours," she said.

The cover stirred plenty of controversy online when it dropped, but the Tears artist isn't losing sleep over it!