Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Ariana Grande's viral Espresso parody on SNL!

New York, New York - Rising pop artist Sabrina Carpenter served some shade towards Ariana Grande after her latest stint on Saturday Night Live – but in the best way possible!

We stan these unbothered queens!

The 25-year-old artist took to her Instagram story to react to Ariana's hilarious parody of the hit song.

Ari, known for her effortlessly stunning vocals, took a comedic turn in the sketch titled Bridesmaid Speech.

However, instead of the original lyrics about needing a caffeine pick-me-up, this rendition detailed the wild bachelorette trip they had.

The girls spilled the tea (or should we say espresso?) about the bride's encounter with a charming man named Domingo.

While the eternal sunshine singer could've undoubtedly nailed the performance with her impressive vocals, Ari intentionally went slightly off-key, which Sabs clearly picked up on!

"Very nice and on pitch," the Short n' Sweet artist wrote, sharing a clip of the sketch along with a slew of heart emojis.