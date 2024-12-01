Sabrina Carpenter takes on Elphaba's epic Defying Gravity battle cry from Wicked!

Los Angeles, California - Rising superstar Sabrina Carpenter attempted the iconic high note and riff from Elphaba's showstopping finale in the Wicked movie with her friends and family.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter recently attempted the iconic Wicked movie riff with her friends and family on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@palomaidaliasandovall

In a new TikTok, the 25-year-old singer and her bestie Paloma Idalia Sandoval attempted the vocal challenge recently made famous by actor Cynthia Erivo, who portrays Elphaba in the blockbuster film.

First, Sabrina's sister Sarah gives her go at the finale, hilariously throwing her hands up and laughing as she realizes it's a bit too difficult to accomplish.

Next, it's Paloma's turn, and she gives it her all, followed by another one of their friends.

Then, Sabrina belts out the high note with surprising ease, leaving her and her friends in absolute shock.

"She gagged even herself," one fan wrote on X.

Another similarly commented, "i love that she even surprised herself with that one LOL."