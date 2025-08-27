Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend pop-ups in NYC: Where, when, and how to sign up!
New York, New York - Are you ready to get all uponeth Sabrina Carpenter's newest exclusive merch at her album drop extravaganza? Start brewing that Espresso, New Yorkers, because it's all coming to town in a few days.
New Sabrina Carpenter merch? Yes, please please please!
Check out the Man's Best Friend merchandise pop-up this Labor Day weekend ahead of the much-anticipated album drop on Friday, August 29.
This tail-wagging three-day celebration – which is being held in both New York City (152 Wooster St) and Los Angeles (433 N Fairfax Ave) – is sponsored by Complex.
Mark those calendars! The special event will run Friday, August 29, through Monday, September 1, from the hours of 11 AM to 7 PM local time.
Yup, that means that you can grab her new music in person on the day that it drops – iconic!
But remember to RSVP online first, although RSVPing doesn't necessarily guarantee entry.
And make sure to arrive early if you can – remember, TAG24 NEWS was live on the scene for Sabrina's Valentine's Day pop-up in February, and those long lines way down the block are anything but short n' sweet!
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP