By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - Are you ready to get all uponeth Sabrina Carpenter's newest exclusive merch at her album drop extravaganza? Start brewing that Espresso, New Yorkers, because it's all coming to town in a few days.

New Sabrina Carpenter merch? Yes, please please please!

Check out the Man's Best Friend merchandise pop-up this Labor Day weekend ahead of the much-anticipated album drop on Friday, August 29.

This tail-wagging three-day celebration – which is being held in both New York City (152 Wooster St) and Los Angeles (433 N Fairfax Ave) – is sponsored by Complex.

Mark those calendars! The special event will run Friday, August 29, through Monday, September 1, from the hours of 11 AM to 7 PM local time.

Yup, that means that you can grab her new music in person on the day that it drops – iconic!

But remember to RSVP online first, although RSVPing doesn't necessarily guarantee entry.

And make sure to arrive early if you can – remember, TAG24 NEWS was live on the scene for Sabrina's Valentine's Day pop-up in February, and those long lines way down the block are anything but short n' sweet!

