Usher apologizes after Sabrina Carpenter's dad calls out "weird" Met Gala moment

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter 's dad has some beef with music industry mainstay Usher after his recent 2025 Met Gala interaction with the Taste singer! Here's why.

Sabrina Carpenter's (r.) dad has some beef with music industry mainstay Usher (l.) after his recent 2025 Met Gala interaction with the Taste singer! Here's why.

On Wednesday, Sabrina shared an Instagram carousel of pics from her adventures at fashion's biggest night, and one photo was a screenshot showing her dad's reaction to one particularly memorable moment.



Her father apparently thought that Usher (46) seductively feeding the Espresso artist a cherry during his performance was "? weird."

The 25-year-old, who is known for her cheeky sense of humor, also included shots of her luxe Louis Vuitton bodysuit and a slay selfie with Jenna Ortega.

The Yeah! artist is known for feeding cherries to people in his shows, but he took to the comments section to apologize to her papa.

"Apologies Mr Carpenter" Usher wrote with a cherry emoji.

Naturally, Sabrina's fans then took to the comments as well to joke about the hilarious exchange.