Sabrina Carpenter goes pantless in cheeky espresso-colored look for 2025 Met Gala

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter is known for the no-pants look on her Short n' Sweet tour , but she also brought the cheeky style to Monday's Met Gala !

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in New York City. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP & Angela WEISS / AFP

The Taste artist told Vogue's La La Anthony that the outfit had been inspired by the event's co-chair and Louis Vuitton men's creative director, Pharrell Williams, per Entertainment Weekly.

"He was like, 'You're quite short, so no pants for you,'" Sabrina recalled. "So here we are. Here we are!"

Clearly, Pharrell loves the bodysuit vibe – his wife, Helen Lasichanh, also repped the style on Monday night.

Sabrina's ringleader-esque Louis Vuitton number was definitely a red carpet scene-stealer, with her suit "tails" trailing behind her like the train of a ball gown.

Her cinched-in burgundy mocha tuxedo-style outfit featured subtle pinstripes, matching high heels, sparkly buttons, and a white collar.

The corpcore/office siren essence was strong at this year's Met Gala, as the theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, with the dress code being "Tailored for You."