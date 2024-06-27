Sabrina Carpenter's beauty secrets revealed!

While Sabrina Carpenter's makeup routine seems like it would be complicated to try yourself, it's definitely doable – and here's how!

Sabrina Carpenter has posted makeup tutorials and get-ready-with-me videos before via TikTok and for sites like Vanity Fair and Vogue. Earlier this year, her go-to makeup artist, Carolina Gonzalez, came forward in an interview with beauty site Byrdie to break down the Espresso artist's glowy yet flushed makeup. The singer's doll-like makeup is glam and femme with an undercurrent of baddie energy, but what products and techniques go into the look? "[The makeup style] is very early 2000s in a way, but in a more modern way," Gonzalez told Byrdie. "It's very popstar. But it's also [real] skin – it's not a full-on contour, cut crease kind of a thing. I think that resonates; it's cooler, and it's fresher," and "makes girls feel pretty." The broad strokes of the makeup are a glowy base, light liner, full glossy lipstick application, and bold and feathery brows and lashes.

How to do Sabrina Carpenter makeup

Skin prep is important to really achieve that standout Sabrina glow. Gonzalez recommends 111Skin's Black Diamond Cream, Obal Oil, and Heritage Store's Rosewater Spray. Then, she moves on to Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation and Armani's Luminous Silk Concealer. Since Sabrina likes to be a bit on the tanner side, they go in with Armani's sheer Silk Glow Liquid Bronzer as well. "[Armani's foundation' is light enough; it's buildable if I need to, but we tend to do a sheer coat of that," the makeup artist said, adding that she applies the foundation with a fluffy brush but taps it out with a sponge and her fingers to give Sabrina's face a more realistic skin texture. Careful attention to blending and contouring is key to harmony between the foundation, concealer, and bronzer. "Very important for me, everything has to be super blended," Gonzales said. "When you can't blend anymore, blend some more. Trust me, you could always blend more." After that, it's time for the Feather singer's famous bright pink blush. Apparently, there are a few special tricks to this particular step!

How to get Sabrina Carpenter's bold blush, eyes, and lips

For the singer's eyes, her makeup artist does a wing in Armani's 99 eye tint using a Shadow Moon eyeshadow shield tool. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Vanity Fair "I warm up the skin before I do the cheek, so it gives shape to the face," Gonzalez said.

Sabrina reportedly uses different blush shades for different occasions, but they always start off the application with Armani's Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer in the pearly pink shade 8, along with Armani's Luminous Silk Glow Powder Blush in shades 51, 52, or 60 for an extra color pop. "I would say [blush placement is] on the cheekbone. And then, from there, I feather it out," the artist said. "I don't go in the apple of the cheek; mid-cheek outward is what we do. And a little under the outer edge of the eye and kind of up to the temple." For the Vicious artist's eyes, Gonzalez does a wing in Armani's 99 eye tint – "a sharp line but smudge the top... very delicately" – using a Shadow Moon eyeshadow shield tool. Brows and lashes are kept fluffy using Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Wax or the WB CO. Soap Brows for the former and Armani's Eyes to Kill Mascara with Xtensions Clusters for the latter. Last but not least are the lips, which are also subject to change, though Sabrina often gravitates towards an ombrè effect. Using Amrani's Lip Power as both lipstick and liner, Gonzalez does a lighter color in the middle with a smudge brush and then adds a darker lipliner for the edges.