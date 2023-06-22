And Just Like That: Season 2 has fans divided over "insufferable" SATC revival

Season two of the Max series And Just Like That is here, and while the new season has some of the Sex and the City steaminess, fans are still unsatisfied.

New York, New York - Hello lovers! The Sex and City TV revival, And Just Like That (AJLT), has returned for its second season, and viewers are at odds with one particular storyline.

Sara Ramirez reprises their role as Che Diaz on the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That.

SATC star Sarah Jessica Parker and her besties are back with their new friends and partners for season two of AJLT. While the second chapter has upped the sex, the first two episodes of the Max series have yet again divided fans. To be honest, the first two episodes were bland and a bit boring.

Can Aidan Shaw come already? Now, it seems one character's addition to the main cast for AJLT's new season is not sitting well with fans.

SATC fans are still mad about Miranda and Che's romance

Cynthia Nixon (l) reprises her role as Miranda Hobb in And Just Like That.

One reason why AJLT wasn't too well-received among loyal SATC fans was due to Miranda Hobbs' train wreck of a storyline. Last season, Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon, decided to leave the love of her life Steve to explore her sexuality with Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez. While this was admirable, it didn't make much sense to longtime SATC fans. And now, Miranda and Che's new love affair has become one of the main plots for season two.

Only two episodes of AJLT's second season have aired, so to completely write off the pair's love story may be a bit unfair. Still, viewers aren't too thrilled about Che as a character and are longing for Steve Brady to return. One fan tweeted, "People don't dislike Che Diaz because they're non-binary. They could have created a great, lovable character but instead they're insufferable. A comedian who isn't funny. At all. Could have been a great opportunity to educate people and they messed it up" Another Twitter user wrote, "Words can't express how much I hate Che & Miranda's relationship."