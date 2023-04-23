Scarlett Johansson reflects on marriage with Ryan Reynolds 12 years later
Los Angeles, California - Did you forget Scarlett Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds? So did Gwyneth Paltrow!
The two celebs began to sizzle in 2007 and announced their engagement in 2008, the same year wedding bells rang on Vancouver Island.
But many fans – and even fellow stars like Gwyneth Paltrow – forgot Johansson and Reynolds were ever an item.
The Black Widow star appeared on the Goop owner's podcast this week and dished on her romantic history.
Paltrow asked Johansson how many times she had been married, to which she answered, "Three times."
"Oh, that’s right because I forgot you were married to Ryan Reynolds. Goals. We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," Paltrow replied.
"He’s a good guy," Johansson confirmed.
This is what Scarlett thinks about the marriage breakup today
Johansson was then married to French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017 and tied the knot with actor and author Colin Jost in 2020.
As for Reynolds, the New York native said only that they "weren't married for very long."
Looking back, Johansson seems to think she was simply too young for marriage at that time in her life.
"I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old," she said, referring to her relationship with Reynolds. "I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way."
"It’s a different part of my life now," she continued. "I feel like I’m in a place in my life, I feel I’m able to make more active choices. I’m more present, I think, than I’ve been before."
Reynolds also seems to have found his soulmate in his wife Blake Lively, whom he married in 2012.
The Green Lantern star shares four daughters with Lively, while Johansson shares a daughter with Dauriac and a son with Jost.
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP