Scarlett Johansson reflects on marriage with Ryan Reynolds 12 years later

Los Angeles, California - Did you forget Scarlett Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds? So did Gwyneth Paltrow!

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were married in 2008, and their divorce was finalized in 2011. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The two celebs began to sizzle in 2007 and announced their engagement in 2008, the same year wedding bells rang on Vancouver Island.

But many fans – and even fellow stars like Gwyneth Paltrow – forgot Johansson and Reynolds were ever an item.

The Black Widow star appeared on the Goop owner's podcast this week and dished on her romantic history.

Paltrow asked Johansson how many times she had been married, to which she answered, "Three times."

"Oh, that’s right because I forgot you were married to Ryan Reynolds. Goals. We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," Paltrow replied.

"He’s a good guy," Johansson confirmed.