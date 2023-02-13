Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds subtly reveal baby number four has been born!
Los Angeles, California - More surprising baby news on Super Bowl Sunday! Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child to the world.
Page Six confirmed that Blake Lively (35) has given birth to her fourth child, but the new babe's birthday and pretty much everything else is still a mystery.
Reynolds (46) and Lively have yet to comment on the happy news themselves.
But it was Lively's Super Bowl Sunday Instagram post that got fans thinking the Gossip Girl actor had given birth.
Under the post, she wrote, "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy." It includes a group shot of Lively with her hubby and mother-in-law, Tammy Reynolds.
Lively seems to be missing her baby bump in the shot as she dons a tight black shirt.
Blake Lively's Instagram post started the rumor mill
Lively's Super Bowl post had fans reeling.
Commenters gushed, "The baby is here!" and "Epic post! I knew the baby had arrived. Great job keeping your life private (as you can). Bravo."
Back in September 2022, the Forever Adaline actor surprised fans by revealing her fourth pregnancy on the red carpet. She shared the news by wearing a gold Maison Valentino dress that clung to her growing belly.
The star took to Instagram to share snaps of her pregnancy journey. "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," she wrote.
"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children," she continued. "You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference.Much love! Xxb"
Lively and Reynolds met in 2010 during the filming of Green Lantern. They made their relationship public in October 2011 and got married in 2012. The actors have three children together: James (8), Inez (6), and Betty (3).
Hopefully, the couple will make a more official announcement about the newest addition to their family soon, including their choice of name.
Cover photo: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP