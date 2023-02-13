Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds subtly reveal baby number four has been born!

Los Angeles, California - More surprising baby news on Super Bowl Sunday! Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child to the world.

Blake Lively (35) and Ryan Reynolds (46) have become parents again! © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Page Six confirmed that Blake Lively (35) has given birth to her fourth child, but the new babe's birthday and pretty much everything else is still a mystery.

Reynolds (46) and Lively have yet to comment on the happy news themselves.

But it was Lively's Super Bowl Sunday Instagram post that got fans thinking the Gossip Girl actor had given birth.

Under the post, she wrote, "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy." It includes a group shot of Lively with her hubby and mother-in-law, Tammy Reynolds.

Lively seems to be missing her baby bump in the shot as she dons a tight black shirt.