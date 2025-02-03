Sean "Diddy" Combs taken to the hospital amid prison stay

New York, New York - Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently behind bars as he awaits his trial on sex trafficking charges, has been seen leaving prison and being taken to the hospital.

The 55-year-old was taken to the Brooklyn Hospital Center at around 10 PM on Thursday.

As Page Six reported on Sunday, the transport took place late in the evening as it was scheduled to happen after dark so as not to attract the attention of other inmates or staff.

Multiple sources confirmed to the newspaper that Diddy underwent an MRI because his knee was bothering him.

Others speculated that the mogul had been involved in a fight, but this – and any other theory on the visit – could not be confirmed.

Diddy has a long history of suffering from knee problems, having previously undergone four operations in two years.

In an Instagram story, he once admitted that he is very clumsy and often falls.

The Grammy winner is currently awaiting trial, as he has been charged with several counts of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and organized crime.