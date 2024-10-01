Selena Gomez says it's "distasteful to talk about money" as she reacts to billionaire status

New York, New York - Newly minted billionaire Selena Gomez reacted to her landmark financial status as she graced the carpet of the 62nd New York Film Festival.

As she hit the red carpet for Monday's premiere of Emilia Pérez, the 32-year-old star was asked by Entertainment Tonight about becoming a billionaire.

"I'm very grateful," Selena said. "I personally think it's distasteful to talk about money, but I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the products."

Selena earned her billionaire status earlier this month through her cosmetics empire, Rare Beauty, which earned the majority of her $1.3 billion wealth.

"They're the ones that made this dream of mine come true, so I'm really, really honored and just happy," the Single Soon artist added.

The company, which has earned significant praise for its viral blush products, is said to be valued at more than $2 billion.

Selena donates 1% of all proceeds from the company to the Rare Impact Fund, which promotes the accessibility of mental health resources.