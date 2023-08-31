Did Selena Gomez cross the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line?

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has deleted a recent social media post that led to accusations she had crossed the picket line of the SAG-AFTRA strike .

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old shared behind-the-scenes footage from her Hulu TV show, Only Murders in the Building, on Instagram.

"Missing and wanting @onlymurdershulu," the caption read.

After earning over a million likes, the post was deleted by Gomez 15 hours later, per Variety.

Before being taken down, users had flooded the comments with criticisms of the "tone deaf" post amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

SAG-AFTRA's strike rules prohibit members from promoting any struck work on social media during the strike. Though the Rare Beauty founder didn't directly encourage her followers to check out the show, many argued that tagging the show's official account was enough to consider the post promotion.

Gomez has not responded to the criticism outside of quietly deleting the post, instead following up the post with another photo that has sparked further debate.