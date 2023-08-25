Zendaya faces another movie delay with Dune: Part Two postponement
Los Angeles, California - Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet return to Arrakis as Dune: Part Two faces a release date delay.
The highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel is the latest movie to be pushed back amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
On Thursday, it was confirmed that Dune: Part Two would now be released on March 15, 2024, four months after its planned date of November 3, 2023.
Though speculation about a potential delay arose last month, IMAX CEO Richard Gelfund adamantly denied the rumors at the time.
With SAG-AFTRA members prohibited from promoting struck work, keeping the movie's original release would have meant forgoing a press tour, a practice that has become vital to boosting a project's recognition.
The star power of Dune: Part Two's A-list leads is undoubtedly something the movie does not want to waste without a press tour, likely serving as the primary motivation for the delay.
Dune: Part Two is now Zendaya's second upcoming project to be pushed back due to the ongoing strike.
Zendaya's return to the big screen is pushed to 2024
Zendaya's steamy tennis rom-com Challengers, originally set for a September 15 theatrical release, has been moved to April 26, 2024, even forgoing its opening slot at the upcoming Venice Film Festival.
The simultaneous WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have also impacted the Malcolm & Marie star's return for season 3 of Euphoria.
With filming originally planned to start this summer, the HBO drama's newest season is not expected to premiere until 2025 at the earliest.
