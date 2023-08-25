Zendaya faces another movie delay with Dune: Part Two postponement

Los Angeles, California - Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet return to Arrakis as Dune: Part Two faces a release date delay.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's return to Arrakis has been postponed as Dune: Part Two becomes the latest movie to have its release date delayed. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel is the latest movie to be pushed back amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Dune: Part Two would now be released on March 15, 2024, four months after its planned date of November 3, 2023.

Though speculation about a potential delay arose last month, IMAX CEO Richard Gelfund adamantly denied the rumors at the time.

With SAG-AFTRA members prohibited from promoting struck work, keeping the movie's original release would have meant forgoing a press tour, a practice that has become vital to boosting a project's recognition.

The star power of Dune: Part Two's A-list leads is undoubtedly something the movie does not want to waste without a press tour, likely serving as the primary motivation for the delay.

Dune: Part Two is now Zendaya's second upcoming project to be pushed back due to the ongoing strike.