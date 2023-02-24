Selena Gomez defends Taylor Swift on TikTok amid Hailey Bieber diss
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez proved her loyalty to her bestie Taylor Swift after a video of Hailey Bieber insulting her friend resurfaced – then decided to take a break from social media once again.
Don't mess with Selena – or T-Swift!
The drama began when an old clip of Bieber appearing to mock Swift during an episode of Drop the Mic started recently re-circulating on TikTok.
In the clip, co-host Method Man says that the featured rap battle had "some of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift's last album." Bieber then pretends to gag at the mention of the Anti-Hero artist's name.
Gomez took the opportunity to defend the pop star and left a comment on the video, writing, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."
Of course, there are some serious layers and history to this interaction, as the Hands to Myself singer famously dated Hailey's now-husband, Justin Bieber, on-and-off for eight years. The pair split for a final time in 2018, with Hailey and Justin tying the knot just months later.
Gomez recently acknowledged going through the breakup and the Biebers' sudden marriage while being in the public eye by commenting on a fan's video expressing her sympathy for her.
"That made me cry," the Wizards of Waverly Place album said. "Thank you!"
It seems that the sympathy for Gomez has driven a cruel wave of hate towards Hailey, with fans spewing some vicious comments on the model's Instagram.
Gomez took things a step further and left another comment on a video highlighting the hate for Hailey. In it, she noted her intent to now take a break from social media, which she's done in the past and at the time called "the best decision I ever made." She only recently appeared to reemerge.
Selena Gomez announces a break from social media following Hailey Bieber drama
Before deciding to exit, Gomez appeared to fan the flames of hate towards Bieber, though likely not intentionally.
She commented "I love you" on a TikTok bashing the "disgusting, despicable behavior from the nepo babies" towards the former Disney star.
While Bieber wasn't named in the video, her famous family, the Baldwins, certainly qualifies her as a nepo baby – and Hailey even donned a t-shirt marking herself as one.
It seems like Gomez has grown tired of the drama that has emerged from her social media interactions as of late.
"I'm getting off social media. I have every right to defend my friends. Say whatever you want about me but MY people, I'd die for. Thanks so much," she commented on a TikTok showing the hate left on Bieber's page.
Gomez reiterated her exit during a TikTok live stream.
"I'm gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly, and I'm 30, I'm too old for this," she said.
Last October, Bieber and Gomez appeared to show fans there was no bad blood between them as they posed for photos together, but the latter's recent TikTok activity just may suggest otherwise.
The Only Murders in the Building actor did, however, commented "Facts" on a TikTok that slammed the hate towards Bieber from Selena fans.
