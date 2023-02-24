Selena Gomez defends Taylor Swift on TikTok amid Hailey Bieber diss

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez proved her loyalty to her bestie Taylor Swift after a video of Hailey Bieber insulting her friend resurfaced – then decided to take a break from social media once again.

(From l to r) Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Hailey Bieber have become entangled in a rather messy bit of TikTok drama. © Collage: VALERIE MACON & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Don't mess with Selena – or T-Swift!

The drama began when an old clip of Bieber appearing to mock Swift during an episode of Drop the Mic started recently re-circulating on TikTok.



In the clip, co-host Method Man says that the featured rap battle had "some of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift's last album." Bieber then pretends to gag at the mention of the Anti-Hero artist's name.

Gomez took the opportunity to defend the pop star and left a comment on the video, writing, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

Of course, there are some serious layers and history to this interaction, as the Hands to Myself singer famously dated Hailey's now-husband, Justin Bieber, on-and-off for eight years. The pair split for a final time in 2018, with Hailey and Justin tying the knot just months later.

Gomez recently acknowledged going through the breakup and the Biebers' sudden marriage while being in the public eye by commenting on a fan's video expressing her sympathy for her.

"That made me cry," the Wizards of Waverly Place album said. "Thank you!"

It seems that the sympathy for Gomez has driven a cruel wave of hate towards Hailey, with fans spewing some vicious comments on the model's Instagram.

Gomez took things a step further and left another comment on a video highlighting the hate for Hailey. In it, she noted her intent to now take a break from social media, which she's done in the past and at the time called "the best decision I ever made." She only recently appeared to reemerge.