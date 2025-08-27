Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco kick off Bachelor and Bachelorette bashes!

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco have seemingly kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations – but in very different cities!

Selena Gomez (r.) and Benny Blanco allegedly threw their Bachelor and Bachelorette parties over the weekend! © Collage: JON KOPALOFF & JC OLIVERA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, Selena headed to Cabo San Lucas with friends for what's rumored to be her bachelorette party.

According to People, she was spotted on a luxury yacht on Friday, enjoying the sun while lounging in a black strapless swimsuit and sunglasses before switching to white lounge pants for a stroll through town.

The group couldn't stop smiling as they danced, snapped selfies, and shared plenty of laughs, clearly making the most of their girls' getaway.

Selena and her friends were also seen wearing matching white sweatshirts with "S + B" on them, adding a playful, coordinated touch to the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Benny was doing his own thing in Las Vegas.

The record produced shared glimpses of his bachelor weekend on Instagram, from unwinding in a spa robe at what he called "the most healing place on earth," to indulging in a feast that included caviar and bagels from Sadelle's.

"I'll never forget this weekend," he captioned one post, tagging Resorts World Las Vegas.

Insider reports say Benny, along with close pal Lil Dickey, also hit XS Nightclub at Wynn, where he posed for a photo with Marshmello during the DJ's set.