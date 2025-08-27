Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco kick off Bachelor and Bachelorette bashes!
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco have seemingly kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations – but in very different cities!
Over the weekend, Selena headed to Cabo San Lucas with friends for what's rumored to be her bachelorette party.
According to People, she was spotted on a luxury yacht on Friday, enjoying the sun while lounging in a black strapless swimsuit and sunglasses before switching to white lounge pants for a stroll through town.
The group couldn't stop smiling as they danced, snapped selfies, and shared plenty of laughs, clearly making the most of their girls' getaway.
Selena and her friends were also seen wearing matching white sweatshirts with "S + B" on them, adding a playful, coordinated touch to the celebrations.
Meanwhile, Benny was doing his own thing in Las Vegas.
The record produced shared glimpses of his bachelor weekend on Instagram, from unwinding in a spa robe at what he called "the most healing place on earth," to indulging in a feast that included caviar and bagels from Sadelle's.
"I'll never forget this weekend," he captioned one post, tagging Resorts World Las Vegas.
Insider reports say Benny, along with close pal Lil Dickey, also hit XS Nightclub at Wynn, where he posed for a photo with Marshmello during the DJ's set.
Selena and Benny can't wait for their future together
Selena and Benny got engaged in December 2024 after more than a year of dating, sharing the happy news on Instagram.
Since then, the couple has been enjoying life together, with the Only Murders in the Building star often glowing alongside her fiancé.
Despite the recent parties, she revealed on Therapuss with Jake Shane that she and Benny haven't yet dived into all the "nitty-gritty" wedding planning, but she's thrilled for the future.
"I couldn't be more excited," she said, adding, "I just have never really felt so sure about something."
The pair are reportedly planning to tie the knot in September in California.
Cover photo: Collage: JON KOPALOFF & JC OLIVERA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP