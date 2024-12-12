Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have some big news to share: "Forever begins now"

Los Angeles, California - He put a ring on it! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially getting hitched.

Selena Gomez has revealed that she's engaged to artist and record producer Benny Blanco, a year after she first confirmed they were dating. © Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

Selena and Benny are engaged after a year of dating!

The Only Murders in the Building star announced the news via Instagram with a carousel of snaps that featured an up-close snap of Selena's engagement ring.

Elsewhere in the dump, the Golden Globe-nominated actor flaunts the pear-shaped diamond ring and the lovebirds laugh while snuggling on the floor together.

Selena also dropped a clip of herself on FaceTime showing off her new jewelry via her Instagram story.

Her big engagement post, captioned "forever begins now," has already racked up nearly 12 million likes.

Among the many followers that congratulated the couple is Selena's BFF, Taylor Swift, who had the perfect response to news: "yes I will be the flower girl."

Just days ago, the Disney alum coyly dished on her romance with Benny after being asked where the relationship with the record producer and artist was heading.