Selena Gomez announces break from social media due to "violence and terror" in the world

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has confirmed she will be stepping back from social media amid the "horror, hate, violence, and terror" of the Israel-Gaza war .

The 31-year-old star made the announcement via her Instagram story on Monday, alluding to the choice being connected to the war without naming it directly.

"I've been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that's going on in the world," she wrote. "People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific."

"We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good."

Selena continued on to address the criticisms over not speaking out online sooner, arguing that she does not believe a social media post would make a meaningful difference.

"I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt," she said. "That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't."

She followed up the message with a snap of her younger sister, Gracie Teefey, writing, "Having a sister, everyday has made me tragically sick. I would do anything for children and innocent lives."