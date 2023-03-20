Selena Gomez breaks major Instagram record and pays tribute to her fans
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is officially the most followed woman on Instagram, and she's paying tribute to those who got her here!
On Friday, the 30-year-old reached an incredible 400 million followers on Instagram.
Gomez expressed her gratitude for the historic follower count with a sweet homage to her dedicated fans.
In her latest post, she shared a slideshow of photos with her fans with the caption, "Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you."
The milestone comes after her following surged in response to the backlash against Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner for appearing to bully the Only Murders in the Building star.
As Bieber and Jenner both suffered massive follower losses, Gomez was able to surpass Jenner as the most-followed woman before breaking several new records on the platform.
In addition to becoming the woman with the most Instagram followers, she is also now also the most-followed actor and singer on the app.
The Rare Beauty founder loves to keep it real on her account, having just recently shared a stunning makeup-free selfie that earned over 24 million likes.
Despite her success on Instagram, Gomez has also been candid about the challenges that social media has posed for her.
Selena Gomez dishes on the downside of social media
Gomez previously took an extended break from running her own Instagram page, revealing in 2019 that she had her assistant post things for her after she deleted the app from her phone.
In a recent interview, the Disney alum admitted that she was "constantly" crying and suffering from bouts of anxiety related to social media.
She called the choice to leave "the best decision" for her mental health.
Thankfully, it looks like Gomez has found a way to manage her mental health while also taking back the reins of her account. And it seems to have paid off in popularity.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez