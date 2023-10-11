Selena Gomez reveals how her sister helped her on bad mental health days

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has revealed the heartwarming way her younger sister, Gracie , supports her when she's struggling with her mental health.

Selena Gomez (r.) opened up about her important bond with her younger sister, Gracie, as she got candid about her mental health. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speaking with Wondermind on Tuesday, the 31-year-old star got candid about how she manages her mental health.

On days when she's struggling mentally, Selena shared that she turns to Gracie the most, saying that the 10-year-old is "so innocent and pure."

"She helps me keep perspective on life," the Only Murders in the Building star revealed. "It's funny because she's 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap, I love her advice. She is very wise."

Though she's become an influential advocate for mental health causes in recent years, Selena admitted even she doesn't have things "all figured out."

"I think it's always going to be a work in progress," she said. "You have to learn to make the choices that are best for you."

Still, she shared some key insight with Wondermind about how she's learned to put her best foot forward when it comes to improving her mental well-being.