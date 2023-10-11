Selena Gomez reveals how her sister helped her on bad mental health days
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has revealed the heartwarming way her younger sister, Gracie, supports her when she's struggling with her mental health.
Speaking with Wondermind on Tuesday, the 31-year-old star got candid about how she manages her mental health.
On days when she's struggling mentally, Selena shared that she turns to Gracie the most, saying that the 10-year-old is "so innocent and pure."
"She helps me keep perspective on life," the Only Murders in the Building star revealed. "It's funny because she's 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap, I love her advice. She is very wise."
Though she's become an influential advocate for mental health causes in recent years, Selena admitted even she doesn't have things "all figured out."
"I think it's always going to be a work in progress," she said. "You have to learn to make the choices that are best for you."
Still, she shared some key insight with Wondermind about how she's learned to put her best foot forward when it comes to improving her mental well-being.
Selena Gomez shares her insight about mental health
"I don't love giving advice because I don’t have all of the answers," Selena said. "I'd say, though, find a friend or a family member you feel comfortable talking with and open up about what you are feeling. It's very freeing to open up to someone."
Selena recently held a charity event benefiting the Rare Impact Fund, an organization founded by the star in connection with her best-selling beauty brand, Rare Beauty.
The fund now receives revenue from the makeup line, using the money to help provide mental health resources to those who need it most.
