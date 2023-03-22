Selena Gomez shocks fans with wedding dress photo on Instagram!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez dropped a major new detail from the next season of her TV show Only Murders in the Building, and fans are freaking out!

Selena Gomez modeled a gorgeous wedding dress in her latest Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

The 30-year-old plays Mabel Mora in the mystery-comedy series, and she has given fans a glimpse of the upcoming season with a shocking new Instagram post.

In the photo, Gomez dons a lavish wedding dress while holding a can of coke with the caption, "Just a normal day at work."

Her costar Steve Martin shared even more photos from the set, including one of himself posing with the Hands to Myself singer with the caption, "Guess what just happened!"

The 77-year-old then posted another photo, this time featuring Gomez alongside costar Martin Short.

While many fans gushed over how beautiful Gomez looked, others began to speculate if the photos meant her character would be walking down the aisle in the upcoming season.

But Mabel's potential wedding isn't the only surprise in store for Only Murders in the Building season three!