Selena Gomez dishes about social media, music, and shedding her Disney image

Selena Gomez dished on what being a role model at a young age was like for her during her days at Disney.

The 30-year-old graced the cover of Vanity Fair along with a star-studded ensemble of actors for the magazine's annual Hollywood Issue.

While she might be one of the most-followed accounts on Instagram, Gomez got real about the downsides of the app and her decision to delegate posting responsibilities to her assistant.

"I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time," she said.

Though many fans have speculated she's taken back the reins of her Instagram, Gomez said that TikTok is the only social media app on her phone at the moment. At least, at the time of the interview.

The former Disney darling proved she's just like the rest of us, revealing that she relies on the video app for recipes and inspiration for hair and makeup looks.

Gomez also shared that she tries to engage with the positive sides of social media, like interacting with fans, and she relies on her team to filter through the noise to find meaningful comments for her to read.

While she's found her footing now, the starlet isn't afraid to reveal the harsh realities of achieving fame at a young age.