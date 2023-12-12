Selena Gomez flaunts business chic style in tweed matching set

New York, New York - Selena Gomez hit the streets of New York in style as she rocked the perfect business-chic tweed ensemble.

Selena Gomez was spotted in New York on Monday while wearing a chic tweed ensemble. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Monday, the 31-year-old star was spotted in Tribeca, rocking a black-and-white tweed jacket with a matching skirt over a sheer black turtleneck bodysuit.

She accessorized the look with a long black jacket, a small purse, and heeled black Mary Jane's.

The fashionable outing came after her big honor as one of this year's nominees for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series at the Golden Globes.

Selena is once again nominated for her role as Mabel Mora in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. She was previously up for the award in 2023 but lost to Abbott Elementary star Quina Brunson.

Over the weekend, Selena rocked another mini-skirt ensemble alongside long-time bestie Taylor Swift as the pair enjoyed dinner in the Big Apple.

Like Monday's look, the Rare Beauty founder matched her skirt to her jacket as she rocked a snakeskin-style coat over the outfit.