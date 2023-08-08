Is Only Murders in the Building season 3 worth watching?
Santa Monica, California - The third season of the Hulu TV series Only Murders in the Building (OMITB) is officially here, and fans have wasted no time in spilling their thoughts about the new episodes.
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are back as the pesky, crime-solving neighbors in the latest season of the popular mystery-comedy.
On Tuesday, the first two episodes from the Emmy-nominated series' third season finally dropped!
While season 1 and season 2 were both knockout successes, season 3 has been teased to be one of the best yet.
With Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, and Jesse Williams joining in on the fun this time, did OMITB strike gold for the third time?
Only Murders in the Building stirs fan frenzy with season 3
From "pure excellence" to mouths being dropped, the tweets about OMITB's debut episodes have been lauded with praise and anticipation for what's to come this season!
As presumed, the additions of Streep and Rudd were hailed by viewers as well as the show's classic, twisty plot.
One fan wrote, "First 2 episodes of #omitb were pure excellence just as I expected."
Another user tweeted, "I am loving #PaulRudd in Only Murders in the Building! He was so great and so hilarious in season 3 episode 1, and not to mention he looked damn good. Can't wait to see more of him!"
Who killed Ben Gleroy? Solve the mystery by watching Only Murders in the Building season 3, now streaming on Hulu!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Picturelux