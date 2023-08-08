Is Only Murders in the Building season 3 worth watching?

Santa Monica, California - The third season of the Hulu TV series Only Murders in the Building (OMITB) is officially here, and fans have wasted no time in spilling their thoughts about the new episodes.

Selena Gomez reprises her role as Mabel Moira in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. © IMAGO / Picturelux

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are back as the pesky, crime-solving neighbors in the latest season of the popular mystery-comedy.

On Tuesday, the first two episodes from the Emmy-nominated series' third season finally dropped!

While season 1 and season 2 were both knockout successes, season 3 has been teased to be one of the best yet.

With Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, and Jesse Williams joining in on the fun this time, did OMITB strike gold for the third time?