Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift twin in mini-skirts for NYC night out

New York, New York - After baffling fans with a social media comment spree about her new romance, Selena Gomez has reunited with Taylor Swift for a girls' night in the Big Apple.

Selena Gomez (l) reunited with long-time pal Taylor Swift for dinner in New York City on Friday night. © Collage: Michael Tran & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The long-time pals were spotted out and about on Friday night rocking matching mini-skirt ensembles in New York City.

Taylor again wore her signature bangs in a side-swept style, while Selena flaunted some new blonde highlights with her hair worn down in loose waves.

The outing comes one day after the 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder sparked quite a frenzy online after confirming her new romance with music product Benny Blanco in a series of Instagram comments sent in reply to fans.

Along with gushing over her new beau, Selena hit back at fans who criticized the pairing with a flood of replies under posts shared by fan accounts.

Though many Selenators weren't sure what to make of the spree, Selena soon doubled down on the relationship by posting new snaps with Benny and wearing a "B" initial ring on her left hand during a night out on Thursday.