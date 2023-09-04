Selena Gomez goes viral for dramatic reaction at Los Angeles soccer match

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez showed off her fangirl side as she attentively watched the Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC soccer match-up on Sunday.

Selena Gomez went viral after attending a soccer match on Sunday. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old was spotted in the crowd during a jaw-dropping block by LA goalkeeper John McCarthy after a shot by Miami superstar Lionel Messi.

Gomez's wide-eyed reaction quickly went viral after the match, with the star reposting it herself via her Instagram story with the caption, "Mood."

Joining her at the game was Gomez's younger sister, 10-year-old Gracie Teefey.

The Only Murders in the Building actor revealed her first outfit for the evening on her Instagram story, showing off a white halter top paired with ultra-wide-leg, dark denim pants.

Gomez also rocked a black cast on her left hand during the game, with the Single Soon singer recently revealing that she broke her hand and had to undergo surgery after she tripped over her dress.