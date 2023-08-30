Did Selena Gomez write Single Soon about The Weeknd?
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about the inspiration behind her buzz-worthy new song, Single Soon.
The 31-year-old star has had fans buzzing since she dropped the break-up anthem on August 25, but she's stopping some theories about the song's inspiration right in their tracks.
With previous romances with high-profile stars like Justin Bieber, it's no surprise that fans put forth some wild ideas about which ex Selena was inspired by in the new track.
One fan-favorite theory was The Weeknd, whom she dated briefly back in 2017.
The main evidence came from the fact that Single Soon had been written several years earlier, and some considered the lyric, "The weekend's almost here," a Taylor Swift-like Easter egg about the song's subject.
However, the Only Murders in the Building actor was quick to shut that speculation down as she commented on a post from Hollywood Life sharing the theory.
"Couldn't be more false," she wrote on Monday.
While The Weeknd wasn't the ex in question after all, the buzz comes after some fans believe the musician drew inspiration from Selena in his own work on The Idol.
Selena Gomez may have inspired The Weeknd's creation of The Idol
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, co-created and starred in the controversial drama that followed a pop star (played by Lily-Rose Depp) and her downfall in the spotlight.
Many fans are convinced that Depp's character, Jocelyn, drew at least some inspiration from Selena due to a number of similarities in their stories.
The theories have never been confirmed, but Tesfaye has admitted to pulling inspiration from fellow musicians in his life.
On Tuesday, The Idol was cancelled by HBO after one season.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Starface