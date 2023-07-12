Selena Gomez shares nostalgic tribute to little sister Gracie

New York, New York - Selena Gomez posted an adorable throwback tribute to her younger sister, Gracie Teefey, as she reminisced on their recent Big Apple travels.

Selena Gomez shared an adorable throwback snap with her younger sister, Gracie (l.), on Instagram. © Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet snap of herself alongside Gracie as they posed for a mirror selfie.

"Missing NY and my sissy," she captioned the photo.

The sister duo is seen bundled up for the New York winter as Selena rocks a brown coat and cream scarf while 10-year-old Gracie dons a white hat and colorful sweater.

Despite their 20-year age difference, the pair are as close as can be, with the Rare Beauty founder treating Gracie to a number of exciting events, including the Frozen II premiere and the Golden Globe Awards.

In April, Selena took her sister to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour in Arlington, where Gracie received the coveted 22 hat. In true Swiftie style, she passed Taylor a friendship bracelet in exchange.

The sisters rocked matching eras-inspired outfits, with Selena opting for folklore while Gracie went for Speak Now. Shortly after, Selena treated Gracie to dinner in Hollywood, where the latter rocked some Eras Tour merch for the outing.