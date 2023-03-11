Selena Gomez gushes over BFF Francia Raisa amid beef rumors

Down for life! Selena Gomez (r.) praised her best friend Francia Raisa, further clarifying that the two are stuck like glue. © MICHAEL KOVAC / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star may have some "drama" with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

But when it comes to the Grown-ish star, Selena has made it clear that the two are besties for life.

While appearing on the Apple TV+ docu-series Dear..., Selena praised Francia, who donated her kidney to Disney alum for a transplant which was a result of complications from a lupus battle.



"My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested,'" Selena revealed.

"And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky."

The Disney alum continued that she "understands" that everyone doesn't have the same outcome she had and doesn't "take it lightly that it's happened to me that way."

Further gushing over her bestie, Selena noted that she is in "debt" to Francia, again correcting the internet gossip that the two were beefing.

"I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia," she said. "The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming."