Selena Gomez has a special wish for her wedding – and this celebrity plays a major role

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco in November. Now she has revealed a very special wish for her wedding day !

The 32-year-old not only has a knack for singing but is also a talented actor.

In her current series Only Murders in the Building, she is in front of the camera with Steve Martin (79) and Martin Short (75).

According to Page Six, the latter is also to play a special role at her wedding.

"Marty is due to give a speech," Selena revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show recently.

"I told him he must … I feel like Marty would have an epic speech."

She went on to joke that Steve Martin would probably not so much give a speech as unpack his banjo and show off his musical talent.