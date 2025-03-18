Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dish on their wedding plans!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco revealed that they're in no rush to tie the knot after announcing their engagement last fall.

In a new interview, Selena Gomez (l.) and Benny Blanco admitted they're in no rush to head down the aisle. © Richard Harbaugh / AMPAS / AFP

The lovebirds, who went public with their relationship in December 2023, have plenty to celebrate these days – both personally and professionally.

After Benny popped the question in November, the two again made headlines last month with the announcement of their upcoming collaborative record called I Said I Love You First.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the pair confirmed that the music venture is their top priority at the moment, and in some ways, they still haven't gotten over the excitement of becoming fiancés.

"We're still not over this moment," Benny said. "Literally, while you were talking, [Selena] was sitting there staring at her ring."



The 32-year-old actor echoed his thoughts and shared that the moment has allowed them to tap into something extra special on the album.

Still, Benny revealed that Selena has indeed been thinking about her dream wedding day, telling the outlet, "I think every day she's planned a new wedding in her head."

The 37-year-old music producer also reflected on their long journey to engagement, revealing that their friendship began back when Selena was still in the early stages of her career.