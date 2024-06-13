Selena Gomez reunites with Benny Blanco in adorable new snap: "She's back"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has made her way back to Benny Blanco after a busy few weeks, and her boyfriend took to social media to share his excitement.

Selena Gomez reunited with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco (c.), after weeks of busy travel for her acting career. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@itsbennyblanco & @selenagomez

The 36-year-old music producer dropped a new snap of Selena to his Instagram story on Wednesday, writing "she's back" over a sweet photo of the 31-year-old lying in bed.

Selena appeared makeup-free in the photo, keeping her hair in a top knot as she closed her eyes.

The Single Soon artist has been trotting the globe over the past several weeks as she keeps up with her bustling acting career.

She headed to France for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May, where she promoted her movie Emilia Pérez with her castmates.

The musical drama was a massive hit with the festival audience, earning a lengthy standing ovation and even scoring the award for Best Actress alongside her co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Adriana Paz.

But that wasn't all for Selena, as she has also gotten back to work on her acclaimed Hulu comedy, Only Murders in the Building.