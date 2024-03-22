Selena Gomez returns in first look at new Wizards of Waverly Place series!
Los Angeles, California - Fans have gotten their first look at Selena Gomez in the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, where the star will reprise her iconic role as the spunky Alex Russo.
On Friday, Deadline confirmed that Disney Channel had officially approved a series order on the TV show's previously-announced sequel.
The new iteration with feature both Selena and David Henrie, who played her character's brother, Justin Russo.
Justin, now an adult, will serve as the sequel's protagonist, while the Only Murders in the Building star is currently only confirmed to appear in the pilot.
In the first image from the new series, Alex is seen laying her head on Justin's shoulder, recalling a similar scene from the original series.
Selena reshared the picture via her Instagram story as she expressed her excitement for the news, writing, "Guess what?! WE GOT PICKED UP FOR SEASON 1!"
In the comments of Disney Channel's IG post, she added, "WE ARE BACK!! SOOOO GRATEFUL."
The 31-year-old reunited with her on-screen family back in January as filming on the pilot kicked off, where Selena and David were joined by David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Alex and Justin's parents.
When will the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot premiere?
The early photos sparked concerns that Jake T. Austin, who portrayed youngest sibling Max Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, would not be returning.
However, the 29-year-old later reshared the snap and wrote, "Wow! Am looking forward to getting together with my wizards family."
Selena and David will be taking on executive producer roles along with acting in the new series, which will see Justin be reluctantly pulled back into the Wizard World in order to protect its future.
According to Deadline, the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel is currently expected to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year, with production kicking off next month.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/disneychannel & Valerie Macon / AFP