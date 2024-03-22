Selena Gomez returns in first look at new Wizards of Waverly Place series!

Los Angeles, California - Fans have gotten their first look at Selena Gomez in the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, where the star will reprise her iconic role as the spunky Alex Russo.

Selena Gomez (r.) is back as Alex Russo for the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series heading to Disney+ and Disney Channel. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/disneychannel & Valerie Macon / AFP

On Friday, Deadline confirmed that Disney Channel had officially approved a series order on the TV show's previously-announced sequel.

The new iteration with feature both Selena and David Henrie, who played her character's brother, Justin Russo.

Justin, now an adult, will serve as the sequel's protagonist, while the Only Murders in the Building star is currently only confirmed to appear in the pilot.

In the first image from the new series, Alex is seen laying her head on Justin's shoulder, recalling a similar scene from the original series.

Selena reshared the picture via her Instagram story as she expressed her excitement for the news, writing, "Guess what?! WE GOT PICKED UP FOR SEASON 1!"

In the comments of Disney Channel's IG post, she added, "WE ARE BACK!! SOOOO GRATEFUL."

The 31-year-old reunited with her on-screen family back in January as filming on the pilot kicked off, where Selena and David were joined by David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Alex and Justin's parents.